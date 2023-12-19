Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.04. 409,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,683. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $181.27 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

