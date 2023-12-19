Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 520 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,065 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.80. 160,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,475. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $468.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.92 and its 200-day moving average is $431.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

