Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.26. The stock had a trading volume of 537,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,565. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.