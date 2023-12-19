Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
Fiserv stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.97.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

