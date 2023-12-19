Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.97.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.