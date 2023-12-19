Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 3,793 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 4.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

