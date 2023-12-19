Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,535 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 241,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

