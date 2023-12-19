Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. 127,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

