Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. 182,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,252. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

