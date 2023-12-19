bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.66.

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in bluebird bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

