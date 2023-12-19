BMO Capital Markets Boosts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $40.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

