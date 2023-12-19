Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 130.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,494.59 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,062.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,982.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

