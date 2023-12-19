Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 58.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 623.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,147.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $932.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $884.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

