Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

