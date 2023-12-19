Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $152,187.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.