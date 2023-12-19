Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
