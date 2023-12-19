Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $409.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.