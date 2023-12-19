Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

CASY stock opened at $271.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $286.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

