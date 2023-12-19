Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.0% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,516. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

