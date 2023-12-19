Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $285.70 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

