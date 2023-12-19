CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.41

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 102214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $741.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

