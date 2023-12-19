Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $83.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

