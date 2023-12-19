CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,393 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $291.00 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

