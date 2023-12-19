CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,837,000 after buying an additional 240,879 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

