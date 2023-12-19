CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $436.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

