CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

