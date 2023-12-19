CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $492.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

