CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

