CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $458.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $459.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

