CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 1.1 %

Tenable stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,422.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.