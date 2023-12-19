Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

