Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 42,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone stock opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
