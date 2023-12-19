Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $436.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $441.67.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

