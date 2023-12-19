Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.93. The stock had a trading volume of 186,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

