Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

