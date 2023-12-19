Citigroup Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $2,028,209. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after acquiring an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,194,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

