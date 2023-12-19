Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.81.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $85.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $888,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,532,083.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,294 shares of company stock worth $59,701,117. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.