Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of COGT opened at $4.51 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $388.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,354 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,116,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

