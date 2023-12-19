Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 307,649 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,406,000 after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 233,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

