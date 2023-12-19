Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 85.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,406,000 after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. 1,376,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,841,299. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

