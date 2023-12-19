Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. 536,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

