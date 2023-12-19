Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $436.94. 509,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $437.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

