Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 0.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,112 shares of company stock worth $19,931,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $418.92. 7,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,310. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

