Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 14.3%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 101,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 515,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Down 14.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

