Constitution Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

