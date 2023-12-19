Constitution Capital LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD opened at $290.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.77. The company has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

