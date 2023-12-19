Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.76.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

