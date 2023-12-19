Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

