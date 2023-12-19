Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $585.00 to $630.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $618.92.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

