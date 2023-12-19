Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
