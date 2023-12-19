Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

