Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.07.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,724,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

